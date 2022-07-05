Pokémon TCG Japan's Lost Abyss Preview: Rotom V

The new Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Lost Abyss will be released on July 15th, 2022. This set will bring back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that will appear on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. We cannot yet confirm if this set, which seems to have a larger Ghost Pokémon focus that extends even beyond Giratina, will continue with Radiant Pokémon and Character Rares, but it is likely. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set Dark Phantasma which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. Today, let's take a look at a Pokémon I was surprised but pleased to see get a in Lost Abyss.

Rotom gets a Pokémon-V this time around with the Lost Zone aura, which wraps around its Ghostly form on this card illustrated by 5ban Graphics. 5ban's 3D style is perfect for a Pokémon like Rotom, so I really like everything going on with this card.

Rotom fans are certainly eating well this month, as Lost Abyss booster packs are not the only product getting a Rotom V. There will be not only a Rotom V but also a Rotom VSTAR, both illustrated by 5ban Graphics, that can be found in special VSTAR promo packs that include a V and a VSTAR combo. These will only be found in the VSTAR Special Set product which will include one promo pack and eight packs of Lost Abyss. Soon, we will be revealing those cards through this series as well.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Lost Abyss cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.