Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure Ex: Shiny Baxcalibur & Hawlucha

A mixture of new species like Baxcalibur and established ones like Hawlucha feature as Shinies in Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure ex.

At the end of every calendar year, the Pokémon TCG Japan releases what is called a "high class" set. These sets are characterized by featuring mostly reprinted cards in the main numbered section of the set, allowing those who may have missed important cards from previous sets that year to catch up. These sets are also known for featuring a large number of Secret Rares, which are generally all-new cards. These high-class sets are usually the most anticipated sets of the year for fans of the Japanese Pokémon TCG. English fans often key in as well because these are sometimes the source material for our "special" expansions. In other cases, they are integrated into main expansions or sometimes never released in English. Examples in the past are GX Ultra Shiny, which was adapted into Hidden Fates, Tag Team GX All-Stars, which was never adapted, Shiny Star V, which was adapted into Shining Fates, VMAX Climax, which was adapted into the Trainer Gallery subsets in main-line Sword & Shield-era sets, and VSTAR Universe which was adapted into Crown Zenith. Now, the Pokémon TCG Japan has released its next high-class set: Shiny Treasure ex. This expansion will be like GX Ultra Shiny and Shiny Star V, in that its expansive Secret Rare section will focus on Shiny Pokémon. Like those previous sets, it features "Baby" Shinies (a popular fan phrase for non-Full Art Shiny cards) and Full Art ex Shinies. It has already been confirmed that the English-language Pokémon TCG will adapt this high-class Japanese set into an early 2024 special expansion titled Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates. Today, let's take a look at two of the newly revealed Shiny Pokémon from Shiny Treasure ex.

Baxcalibur is the new Pseudo Legendary Pokémon introduced in the Paldean region. This is our first time seeing its Shiny form, which differs from the standard form in surprisingly slight ways. The standard has red claws while the Shiny has pink, and other than that the shiny is slightly lighter and more vibrant. Regarding Hawlucha, it's a bit strange to get a Shiny for this one so soon after its Radiant card. While I would've preferred another species get the chance to shine, it is a bit set with a lot of featured Pokémon.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

