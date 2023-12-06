Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Mew, Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure Ex: Shiny Mew Illustration

Popular artist USGMEN delivers their first Pokémon TCG card with the Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare from Japan's Shiny Treasure ex.

Article Summary USGMEN debuts with Shiny Mew ex in Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure ex.

High-class sets offer reprints and new Secret Rares, with English adaptations.

Shiny Treasure ex focuses on Shiny Pokémon, including "Baby" Shinies and ex Full Arts.

Shiny Mew ex to appear in the English Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates in early 2024.

At the end of every calendar year, the Pokémon TCG Japan releases what is called a "high class" set. These sets are characterized by featuring mostly reprinted cards in the main numbered section of the set, allowing those who may have missed important cards from previous sets that year to catch up. These sets are also known for featuring a large number of Secret Rares, which are generally all-new cards. These high-class sets are usually the most anticipated sets of the year for fans of the Japanese Pokémon TCG. English fans often key in as well because these are sometimes the source material for our "special" expansions. In other cases, they are integrated into main expansions or sometimes never released in English. Examples in the past are GX Ultra Shiny, which was adapted into Hidden Fates, Tag Team GX All-Stars, which was never adapted, Shiny Star V, which was adapted into Shining Fates, VMAX Climax, which was adapted into the Trainer Gallery subsets in main-line Sword & Shield-era sets, and VSTAR Universe which was adapted into Crown Zenith. Now, the Pokémon TCG Japan has released its next high-class set: Shiny Treasure ex. This expansion is like GX Ultra Shiny and Shiny Star V, in that its expansive Secret Rare section will focus on Shiny Pokémon. Like those previous sets, it features "Baby" Shinies (a popular fan phrase for non-Full Art Shiny cards) and Full Art ex Shinies. It has already been confirmed that the English-language Pokémon TCG will adapt this high-class Japanese set into an early 2024 special expansion titled Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates. Today, let's take a look at one of the biggest chase cards in Shiny Treasure ex.

It is the mythical Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare. This card actually leaked in English first, before Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates was even announced. Many collectors wondered if this card was real or was just a proxy that had gone viral online. Well, it has now been officially revealed as part of both Japan's Shiny Treasure ex and the English-language Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates. Illustrator USGMEN, known on social media, contributes their first card to the hobby here, using a fun cartoony style to showcase various Kanto Pokémon marveling at Shiny Mew.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

