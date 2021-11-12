Pokémon TCG Officially Releases Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike

Following this past weekend's pre-release events, Pokémon TCG will officially release its largest set of all time: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. The set, which is themed around Mew VMAX, Gengar VMAX, Boltund, and Genesect, will have 264 cards before Secret Rares. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike introduces a brand new Battle Style to the Pokémon TCG with Fusion Strike which is featured on multiple Pokémon in the expansion. Let's see what collectors and players can pick up today.

Here's how the Pokémon TCG describes Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike:

The path ahead is riddled with rivals and fierce battles. Fortunately, it also harbors limitless potential as the new Fusion Strike style emerges, capturing the unbound spirit of Pokémon and Trainers alike! Adaptable new Pokémon V like Genesect V, Hoopa V, and Mew VMAX are eager for battle, while Single Strike and Rapid Strike Pokémon loom large as Rillaboom VMAX, Cinderace VMAX, and Inteleon VMAX appear in their Gigantamax forms. Go with the flow and discover powerful new strategies in Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield—Fusion Strike! Over 260 cards 20 powerful Pokémon V and eight enormous Pokémon VMAX Over 20 new Fusion Strike cards More new Single Strike and Rapid Strike cards 20 Trainer cards and a new Special Energy card

Available today are the following Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike-branded Pokémon TCG products:

Booster packs

Booster boxes (36 packs in one box)

Elite Trainer Box (8 packs, card sleeves, card holder, and more items useful for gameplay)

Three-pack blister with Eevee SWSH Black Star Promo

Three-pack blister with Espeon SWSH Black Star Promo

One-pack checklane blister with Blitzle SWSH Black Star Promo

One-pack checklane blister with Tepig SWSH Black Star Promo

One-pack blister with three cards featuring the Scorbunny evolution line (these cards are from another set, not promos)

One-pack blister with three cards featuring the Grookey evolution line (these cards are from another set, not promos)