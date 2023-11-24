Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards, Quaquaval
Pokémon TCG Paldean Fates Product Reveal: Quaquaval Ex Collection
The Pokémon TCG completes its reveal of Shiny Paldean Starters with the Paldean Fates Shiny Quaquaval ex Premium Collection.
The final of the three Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates Premium Collections featuring the Paldean Starter Evolutions has been revealed. First, we saw the Shiny Sprigatito line culminating in a Shiny Meowscarada ex. Yesterday, we revealed a box featuring the Shiny Fuecoco line culminating in Shiny Skeledirge ex. Now, we have the final piece: the Shiny Quaquaval ex Premium Collection, featuring the Shiny Quaxly line. Like the other two Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates Premium Collections coming to the Pokémon TCG in February 2024, this product features eight Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, the promo cards, a jumbo card of the main promo, which in this case is Shiny Quaquaval ex, and one three-card display.
In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates releases for the first quarter of 2024:
- Gyarados ex Premium Collection (release date not yet known): Features six booster packs, an etched foil Tera Charizard ex reprint from Scarlet & Violet, a reverse holo card featuring a reprinted Magikarp, a magnetic card protector with a display base, and 65 card sleeves featuring Tera Gyarados. The price is not yet known. This may be a GameStop exclusive but that, too, is not yet announced.
- Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box (only available through preorder at Pokémon Center in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.): Includes 11 Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two copies of an illustration rare-style promo card featuring Mimikyu, with one showcasing the Pokémon Center logo; and various gameplay accessories.
- Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box (available January 26, 2024): Includes nine Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one Shiny illustration rare promo card featuring Mimikyu and various gameplay accessories.
- Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Tech Sticker Collection (available January 26, 2024): Includes three Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; one Shiny promo card featuring Fidough, Maschiff, or Greavard; and one large corresponding sticker for personalizing laptops, tablets and other tech devices.
- Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Mini Tin (available February. 9, 2024): Includes two Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one sticker sheet, and one art card matching the tin, featuring Maushold, Smoliv, Tinkatink, Finizen or Flamigo.
- Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Tin (available February. 9, 2024): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs and one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Tera Charizard ex, Great Tusk ex or Iron Treads ex.
- Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Premium Collection (available February. 9, 2024): Includes eight Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two Shiny promo cards; one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex or Quaquaval ex; one corresponding oversize Shiny Pokémon ex card; and one three-card display.
- Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Booster Bundle (available February. 23, 2024): Includes six Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs.
