Pokémon TCG Pull Rate Quest: Astral Radiance Part Six

Too often, Pokémon TCG influencers will rush to make a sweeping statement about a new set's pull rates. It's going to be interesting to see how the latest set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, is seen because it has a special Trainer Gallery subset consisting of Character Cards, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black and Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot along with the new card type Radiant Pokémon. This increases the number of pulls that one can expect to get in a Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance opening. In the interest of dispelling the idea that we can establish pull rates so early in a set's existence, I'm here with Pull Rate Quest, a series at Bleeding Cool where I open Pokémon TCG sets to show that you win some… and you lose some. I love the idea that openings like this can help show people what to expect in a set, but remember… a lot of it comes down to the luck of the draw. Let's open a booster box of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars and see what we can get in this installment of Pull Rate Quest.

Here are my pulls from this Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance booster box:

Regular holos: 6

6 Radiant Pokémon : 2

: 2 Pokémon-V: 5

5 VMAX : 0

: 0 VSTAR : 1

: 1 Full Art V: 1

1 Alternate Art V : 0

: 0 Full Art Trainer : 0

: 0 Rainbow Rare VSTAR or VMAX : 0

: 0 Rainbow Rare Trainer : 1

: 1 Gold VSTAR : 0

: 0 Gold Trainer Item or Stadium : 1

: 1 Trainer Gallery – Character Rare : 2

: 2 Trainer Gallery – Character Super Rare : 1

: 1 Trainer Gallery – Full Art Trainer : 1

: 1 Trainer Gallery – Black & Gold VMAX: 0

Which means…

OVERALL PULLS ABOVE HOLO-RARE: 15

Two Secret Rares! That's a great box of Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance which is bolstered by a Full Art Wyrdeer. While that one was a double for me, that's three major hits from the main set numbering. The Trainer Gallery hits were actually a lot more scarce than most boxes, as I've gotten between five to seven hits in the majority of my openings. However, of those four Trainer Gallery pulls, we got a Full Art Trainer and a Character Super Rare VMAX.

This has been the final installment of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance Pull Rate Quest. Stay tuned for a follow-up piece next week where I will compare my findings.