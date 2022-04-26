Pokémon TCG Reveals 2022 Illustration Contest Entries: Charizard Pt 1

Get ready for a new series here at Bleeding Cool that will show off some of the best Pokémon TCG artwork you've ever seen. There is an interesting twist, though. These illustrations are not, in fact, coming to an upcoming Pokémon TCG expansion like our other preview series. In fact, most of these will never become cards at all. What you're seeing in this series is a collection of the annual Pokémon TCG Illustration Contest submissions that have now been made public. These are my personal selections from the Top 300 submissions as picked by TPCI. Today, let's take a look at the Charizard cards included in this bunch.

Artist Bryce Warner kicks off with a card capturing the majesty of the Pokémon TCG's most sought-after icon. Ever since Base Set, Charizard has been a definitive chase card species in most sets in which it appears, and Warner's depiction showing Charizard soaring with two Charmander in tow would certainly be a card I'm after. C Conrad shows bravery by leaning away from what we expect in a Charizard card by showing the power of Fire-type on a camping trip, chilling with a backpack as it ignites a campfire with its breath.

Marci Nabi and TNT show Charizards depicted as differently as you can imagine with both using startlingly beautiful settings. Nabi's painterly Charizard lights up the night sky with dancing flames, while TNT's Charizard yawns while waking up in a beautiful valley dense with colorful flowers.

Sozentsu's art shows Charizard using its fire breath in a smoky scene that becomes spooky due to the foggy coloring. tessy takes a brighter approach, pairing Charizard with an unlikely duo of Ducklett flying over a bridge.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through these incredible submissions to the Pokémon TCG 2022 Illustration contest. For more illustrations, you can check out the entire collection right here.