Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Venusaur Ex

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable in that it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set will be released on June 16th in Japan, and there are currently no details regarding the English-language release. I tend to think that this will be the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, but as of now, there is no way to tell. Today, let's take a look at another major Pokémon ex from the set.

The first Venusaur ex of the Scarlet & Violet era is here. It is illustrated by 5ban Graphics, who is one of the most prolific Ultra Rare (now Double Rare, or RR) card artists of the entire hobby. This looks sick to me, and I can't wait to see if we end up getting either a Full Art ex, Gold Hyper Rare ex, or especially a Special Illustration Rare ex of this card. So far, we have only seen that we are getting all 151 cards in Dex order and some Trainers. Who knows what the Secret Rare portion of this set will have in store for us?

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet-era cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.