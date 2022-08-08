Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Battle Styles In August 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, which came out in March 2021, are doing now in August 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Tyranitar V Alternate Art 155/163: $72.07 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 170/163: $49.23 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 168/163: $25.59 Empoleon V Alternate Art 146/163: $23.06 Level Ball Gold Secret Rare 181/163: $19.03 Shiny Houndoom Gold Secret Rare 179/163: $13.96 Single Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 151/163: $13.23 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 167/163: $12.39 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 169/163: $12.30 Phoebe Full Art Trainer Supporter 161/163: $12.16 Rapid Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 153/163: $11.23 Cheryl Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 173/163: $11.01 Corviknight VMAX Rainbow Rare 171/163: $10.09 Cheryl Full Art Trainer Supporter 159/163: $9.06 Victini VMAX Rainbow Rare 165/163: $8.66

There has been no major movement in Sword & Shield – Battle Styles this month and truly for quite some time due to the wide availability of this set. This is a massively underrated set. It has terrific artwork and re-launching Alternate Arts, which remain the hobby's most popular type of hit to pull. I would say enjoy both low-priced packs and individual cards of Battle Styles, as this set remains unusually low-priced for how awesome it truly is.