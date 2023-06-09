Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: battle styles, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, urshifu

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Battle Styles In June 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch checks in on Battle Styles in June 2023 to see how the Tyranitar Alternate Art is doing in the secondary market.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, which came out in March 2021, are doing now in June 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Tyranitar V Alternate Art 155/163: $111.31 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 170/163: $66.14 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 168/163: $43.12 Empoleon V Alternate Art 146/163: $346.13 Level Ball Gold Secret Rare 181/163: $29.84 Tyranitar V Full Art 154/163: $15.95 Single Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 151/163: $15.65 Rapid Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 153/163: $14.85 Shiny Houndoom Gold Secret Rare 179/163: $14.44 Phoebe Full Art Trainer Supporter 161/163: $13.94 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 167/163: $12.34 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 169/163: $12.02 Cheryl Full Art Trainer Supporter 159/163: $10.97 Corviknight VMAX Rainbow Rare 171/163: $9.97 Cheryl Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 173/163: $8.98

The Tyranitar V Alternate Art is up this month! This is the biggest card of the set and it has been on the upswing recently with it increasing by $6 this month. The set has largely remained the same in the secondary market.

