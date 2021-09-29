Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Champion's Path In September 2021

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Last year, we saw renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the coming 25th Anniversary, a strong launch for Sword & Shield-era sets, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. Sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now, every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Champion's Path, which came out in September 2020, are doing.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Shiny Charizard V 79/73: $195.79 Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare 74/73: $194.60 Gardevoir VMAX Rainbow Rare 76/73: $11.24 Drednaw VMAX Rainbow Rare 75/73: $7.79 Piers Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 78/73: $5.32 Kabu Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 77/73: $4.47 Alcremie VMAX 23/73: $4.35 Gardevoir VMAX 17/73: $3.26 Suspicious Food Tin Gold Secret Rare 80/73: $2.88 Drednaw VMAX 15/73: $2.78 Alcremie V 22/73: $2.77 Duraludon V 47/73: $2.08 Gardevoir V Full Art 70/73: $2.04 Hop Trainer Supporter Full Art 73/73: $5.32 Lucario V 27/73: $1.90 Galarian Cursola V Full Art 71/73: $1.86 Venusaur V 1/73: $1.83 Gardevoir V 16/73: $1.55 Galarian Cursola V 21/73: $1.51 Eldegoss V 5/73: $1.50

If you follow this series, you can tell immediately that this is a comparatively imbalanced Pokémon TCG set. Perhaps the most imbalanced in the history of the hobby. We have two Charizard chase cards followed by a collection of cards largely worth a few bucks. Outside of the two chases, there is only one card in this set above $10 USD with the Rainbow Rare Gardevoir. Now, as we get further away from the release date of Champion's Path, product is getting harder to find at a decent price. Elite Trainer Boxes are trending on the secondary market for between $85 and $100 which is essentially double MSRP. This is emphatically not a Pokémon TCG set worth chasing sealed product for if you're a collector attempting to complete the set. You can outright buy the entire set minus of the two Charizard cards for less than what you'd spend on a single Champions Path product.

Now, the Charizard cards have trended down a bit. Earlier in 2021, the Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare surpassed the Shiny Charizard V with both of them ranging from $250 to $300. They've fallen under $200 now and because of the scarcity of this Pokémon TCG product and the unlikelihood of a reprint, I see now as a good time to strike if you're looking to get these cards as singles for your collection.