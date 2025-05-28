Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Crown Zenith, pokemon, pokemon cards, Sword & Shield

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Crown Zenith in May 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the special set Crown Zenith closing out the Galarian era in May 2025.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith, which came out in January 2023, are doing now in May 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Elesa's Sparkle Full Art 147/159: $14.98 Pikachu Secret Rare 160/159: $14.87 Friends in Sinnoh Full Art 149/159: $5.93 Charizard VSTAR 019/159: $5.66 Friends in Hisui Full Art 148/159: $4.88

The main attraction of Crown Zenith is the Galarian Gallery subset, which consists of Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares. Let's take a look at the top-valued cards of this subset:

Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG69/GG70: $175.77 Mewtwo VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG44/GG70: $103.82 Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG70/GG70: $91.80 Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG68/GG70: $72.98 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG67/GG70: $67.08 Leafeon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG35/GG70: $43.32 Suicune V Special Illustration Rare GG38/GG70: $40.87 Glaceon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG40/GG70: $39.44 Darkrai VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG50/GG70: $33.08 Deoxys VMAX Special Illustration Rare GG45/GG70: $32.43 Entei V Special Illustration Rare GG36/GG70: $27.64 Raikou V Special Illustration Rare GG41/GG70: $25.71 Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG56/GG70: $25.01 Deoxys VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG46/GG70: $22.83

Since we last checked in December 2024, Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare has remained rock-steady in the market. The second most valuable card in the set, Mewtwo VSTAR Special Illustration Rare, increased by $12, breaking the $100 mark. Suicune V Special Illustration Rare saw a big $15 jump as well, while Deoxys VMAX Special Illustration Rare almost doubled in value. Every single one of the Top 15 cards in the Galarian Gallery increased in value since the end of 2024.

