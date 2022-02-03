Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Darkness Ablaze In February 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze, which came out in August 2020 are doing now in February 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX 020/189: $47.83 Capture Energy Gold Secret Rare 201/189: $14.19 Shiny Rillaboom Gold Secret Rare 197/189: $13.26 Eternatus VMAX Rainbow Rare 192/189: $12.85 Salamence VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/189: $11.30 Shiny Coalossal Gold Secret Rare 198/189: $10.05 Scizor VMAX Rainbow Rare 193/189: $9.96 Butterfree VMAX Rainbow Rare 190/189: $9.71 Charizard V 019/189: $8.26 Centiskorch VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/189: 6.21

Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze took a pretty big hit after the speculator bubble burst at the end of 2022. The Charizard VMAX, the chase card of the set and the only card that holds value, was once near $100 and has since fallen to the current mid-$40s range where it has stayed in recent months. It remains steady since the last time I observed it in January 2022. The second biggest card in the set is Capture Energy Gold Secret Rare which lost $4 over the month, which was about one-fifth of its overall value. Darkness Ablaze is currently the cheapest Pokémon TCG set to complete of the Sword & Shield era.