Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Destined Rivals in December 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Team Rocket-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Destined Rivals in December 2025.

Article Summary Track December 2025 Pokémon TCG Destined Rivals set values and key cards for collectors

Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex Special Illustration Rare leads with a $406.72 market value

Significant price drops this month impact top chase cards like Cynthia's Garchomp ex

Expert tips on whether to buy singles or packs for Scarlet & Violet: Destined Rivals

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become more and more difficult to get, it seems that the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals, which came out in May 2025, are doing now in December 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex Special Illustration Rare 231/182: $406.72 Cynthia's Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare 232/182: $191.36 Ethan's Ho-Oh ex Special Illustration Rare 230/182: $159.00 Team Rocket's Moltres ex Special Illustration Rare 229/182: $123.44 Team Rocket's Nidoking ex Special Illustration Rare 233/182: $95.63 Team Rocket's Crobat ex Special Illustration Rare 234/182: $66.43 Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex Gold Hyper Rare 240/182: $52.64 Ethan's Adventure Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 236/182: $45.55 Misty's Psyduck Illustration Rare 193/182: $42.33 Team Rocket's Giovanni Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 238/182: $28.69 Ethan's Ho-Oh ex Gold Hyper Rare 239/182: $28.00 Cynthia's Garchomp ex Gold Hyper Rare 241/182: $27.77 Arven's Mabosstiff ex Illustration Rare 235/182: $26.02 Ethan's Typhlosion Illustration Rare 190/182: $23.75 Team Rocket's Ariana Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 237/182: $21.77

While Destined Rivals remains one of the top Scarlet & Violet-era sets when it comes to expensive chase cards, value is dropping this month. Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex Special Illustration Rare in particular took a hit, losing $110. Cynthia's Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare dropped by $70, Team Rocket's Moltres ex Special Illustration Rare by $65, Team Rocket's Moltres ex Special Illustration Rare by $20, Team Rocket's Nidoking ex Special Illustration Rare by almost $40, and Team Rocket's Crobat ex Special Illustration Rare by $33.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

