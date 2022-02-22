Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Goku Vs. Jiren SPR

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Today, we begin our showcase of the SPRs in Realm of the Gods. SPRs (Special Rares) are some of the most sought-after cards in the Dragon Ball Super Card Game due to their higher level of rarity than SRs (Super Rares) as well as their increased use of textured gold foiling. Note that the actual lineart around Goku and Hiren is gold foil, which brings to mind Full Arts from the Pokémon TCG. SRs mostly just have the auras, attacks, and flourishes on the card rendered in gold foil.

This stunning card recreates Goku and Jiren's clash during the climatic Tournament of Power when Goku emerged in his newly transformed state of Mastered Ultra Instinct. SPRs in this set is a mixture of scene recreations like this and character-based cards. Next time, let's check out a gorgeous Beerus SPR so we can see the strength of both styles of card.

