Doomsday Cult Survival Game Join Us Releases New Trailer

Get a better look at what it's like to form your own cult in the weirdest comedic way possible as Join Us has a new trailer out

Article Summary Join Us is a comedic doomsday cult survival game with a new trailer, coming from Wolf Haus Games.

Build and customize your own cult compound while recruiting and managing unique followers.

Create wild belief systems, spread propaganda, and defend against locals and the government.

Features permadeath, bizarre weaponry, and dark humor as you strive to survive the apocalypse.

Indie game developer and publisher Wolf Haus Games has released a new trailer for their upcoming doomsday cult survival game, Join Us. This really shows off many of the options players will have when they start up their own cult in the game, from radical fanaticism to forming a belief to fighting off anyone who dares to tell you that you're wrong. All with a bit of tongue-in-cheek comedy to it. Enjoy the trailer as the game is being planned for a 2026 release.

Join Us

Have you ever dreamed of starting your own cult? Now you can – right from the comfort of your own home! Imagine the respect you'll receive as an up-and-coming cult leader! Issue weird teachings to your followers! Expand your territory! Build a base of operations! Perform sacrifices! Oversee a growing stockpile of military-grade weapons! In this sandbox survival game, your most valuable resource isn't stones and wood… it's human beings. Every character in the world, from civilians to enemies, is a potential recruit for your growing cult.

Turn the game world into your personal follower-farm by spreading propaganda, managing infamy, and making your cult worthy of joining. Once a new follower joins your flock, you can put them to work, play as them, or enlist their support on missions. All of your followers have strengths and weaknesses, and are best used in accordance with their abilities – farmers, smooth-talkers, doctors, etc. Followers are your most important resource, but also your most volatile. If you don't keep them happy, they'll quit the cult. And remember… a cult leader without any followers is just a lonely weirdo. It wouldn't be a cult unless your friends could join.

Build your cult's compound from the ground up. Design buildings and defenses, manage resources, put followers to work, and customize your home base! Every great cult starts with a great compound. Craft a unique belief system so that your followers can make it the centerpiece of their lives! What are you into? UFOs? Cannibalism? Intermittent fasting? All of the above? Maybe you just wanna hang around the drum circle and hammer out a sweet beat. The choice is yours, but choose wisely – once you convince your followers of a belief you'll need to live with the consequences.

For some reason people don't like it when you impose your radical lifestyle on them. Locals, police, and the government will try to put a stop to your fun. Fight back with a wide variety of weapons from shotguns, to miniguns, to snake launchers (if you were wondering, this is a gun that shoots live snakes). But be careful! Join Us operates on a permadeath system – once a character dies, they stay dead forever (unless they become a ghost, but that's a whole other thing that we don't need to get into right now). We know this is kind of heavy – and we didn't want to be the ones to break it to you. But the Apocalypse IS coming. Planet Earth is going to be reborn. Your best chance to survive is to… JOIN US. Got it? Good. Now go forth and do cult stuff.

