Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies in August 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Eeveelution-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies in August 2025.

Article Summary Track the hottest Pokémon TCG Evolving Skies card values for August 2025 with updated TCGPlayer prices.

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art leads as the top chase card, holding strong value despite a recent decline.

Rayquaza, Leafeon, and Sylveon Alternate Arts rank among the most valuable pulls from Evolving Skies packs.

Collector demand is surging again, driving price shifts on Sword & Shield-era cards after a brief cooldown.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now, four years later, in August 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $1,343.82 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $653.50 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $375.79 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $273.38 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $266.40 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $256.31 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $227.64 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $200.02 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $131.64 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $113.26 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $103.97 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $103.15 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $49.57 Umbreon V Full Art 188/203: $47.01 Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $44.29

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art still remains a historic chase card, but it has dropped almost $100 in value since last month. Even so, it is the most valuable modern card that can be pulled from booster packs. Some other changes:

Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art dropped about $30

Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art and Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art dropped about $20

Dragonite V Alternate Art increased in value by about $15

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

