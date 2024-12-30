Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: , , ,

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin in December 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Lost Zone-themed set Sword & Shield - Lost Origin in December 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, which came out in September 2022, are doing now in December 2024.

Lost Origin top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Lost Origin top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Giratina V Alternate Art 186/196: $502.07
  2. Aerodactyl V Alternate Art 180/196: $103.41
  3. Rotom V Alternate Art 186/196: $33.02
  4. Giratina VSTAR Rainbow Rare 201/196: $19.95
  5. Galarian Perrserker V Alternate Art 184/196: $15.64
  6. Aerodactyl VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/196: $10.60
  7. Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 212/196: $9.34
  8. Kyurem VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/196: $7.52
  9. Hisuian Goodra VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/196: $7.22
  10. Rotom V Full Art 176/196: $6.47

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

  1. Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TC30: $41.76
  2. Pikachu V Character Super Rare TG16/TC30: $29.04
  3. Mew VMAX Black & Gold TG39/TC30: $9.73
  4. Pikachu Character Rare TG05/TC30: $8.42
  5. Charizard Character Rare TG03/TC30: $7.90

Giratina V Alternate Art has increased by $150, which is damn near a 50% increase from its former value. This card is dangerous for collectors because it is high-value and completely unpredictable. It is hard to tell if it is sustainable or if it will drop… or become an Umbreon VMAX-level card, breaking the $1,000 barrier.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

