Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin in October 2024

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, which came out in September 2022, are doing now in October 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Giratina V Alternate Art 186/196: $348.52 Aerodactyl V Alternate Art 180/196: $98.52 Rotom V Alternate Art 186/196: $36.49 Giratina VSTAR Rainbow Rare 201/196: $18.18 Galarian Perrserker V Alternate Art 184/196: $15.68 Aerodactyl VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/196: $8.45 Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 212/196: $8.11 Kyurem VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/196: $7.89 Hisuian Goodra VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/196: $7.40 Dark Path Gold Secret Rare 216/196: $7.21

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TC30: $35.08 Pikachu V Character Super Rare TG16/TC30: $24.81 Mew VMAX Black & Gold TG39/TC30: $6.37 Charizard Character Rare TG03/TC30: $6.05 Gengar Character Rare TG06/TC30: $5.50

Giratina V Alternate Art is up $10. This card still holds quite a bit of value and remains one of the biggest modern chase cards, but its ascent is far less alarming than the Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which is getting dangerously close to becoming a $1,000 card.

