Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paradox Rift In November 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch checks in with Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift as the market adjusts to its release, with its top card crashing.

Article Summary Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift market values adjust post-launch.

Roaring Moon ex now the top card at $108, surging in value.

Mela Special Illustration Rare plummets from $86 to $24.

Gholdengo ex loses about 50% of its value since release.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Paradox Rift, which came out in early November 2023, are doing now that the market has adjusted to this set's release.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare 251/182: $108.00 Iron Valiant ex Special Illustration Rare 249/182: $57.23 Gholdengo ex Special Illustration Rare 252/182: $40.26 Iron Hands ex Special Illustration Rare 248/182: $35.30 Professor Sada's Vitality Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 256/182: $31.31 Parasol Lady Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 255/182: $28.27 Groudon Illustration Rare 199/182: $28.02 Altaria ex Special Illustration Rare 253/182: $27.47 Tera Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare 245/182: $27.05 Mela Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 254/182: $23.97 Tapu Koko ex Special Illustration Rare 247/182: $19.97 Roaring Moon ex Gold Hyper Rare 262/182: $19.30 Roaring Moon ex Full Art 229/182: $18.69 Tulip Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 259/182: $18.32 Morpeko Illustration Rare 206/182: $17.91

Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare has seen a huge jump in the past couple of weeks, increasing $30 in value and becoming the major chase card of this set. That makes a lot more sense than the Mela Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter, which was $86.48 on release weekend. Now, the Mela Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter has dropped quite a bit, losing $63 in value and dropping from the #1 slot to the #10. Gholdengo ex Special Illustration Rare lost about half its value since release, which was expected.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

