Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Stellar Crown in August 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes value of the September 2024 set, Scarlet & Violet - Stellar Crown, in August 2025.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG market heats up in 2025, with renewed collector interest in Stellar Crown and past sets.

Squirtle and Bulbasaur Illustration Rares top the value charts in Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown.

Prices for most high-value chase cards, like Terapagos ex, dropped sharply after the set’s release.

Patience pays off—waiting before buying hot chase cards often leads to much better value for collectors.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown, which came out in September 2024, are doing now in August 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Squirtle Illustration Rare 148/142: $54.23 Bulbasaur Illustration Rare 143/142: $49.25 Terapagos ex Special Illustration Rare 170/142: $37.62 Dachsbun ex Special Illustration Rare 169/142: $28.53 Hydrapple ex Special Illustration Rare 167/142: $20.44 Lacey Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 172/142: $18.69 Galvantula ex Special Illustration Rare 168/142: $17.51 Briar Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 171/142: $15.15 Aera Zero Underdepths Gold Hyper Rare 174/142: $10.91 Bravery Charm Gold Hyper Rare 175/142: $9.60 Terapagos ex Gold Hyper Rare 173/142: $8.47 Milcery Illustration Rare 152/142: $7.99 Zeraora Illustration Rare 151/142: $7.33 Gulpin Illustration Rare 154/142: $7.04 Joltik Illustration Rare 150/142: $6.61

Not much has changed with the value of Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown in the past two months. The top two cards increased in value a bit, while the Gold Hyper Rares lost a decent percentage of their already low value. This set is a case study in chase cards for the attentive collector.

Upon release, Terapagos ex Special Illustration Rare was a $150 chase card. The following months would see this card drop and drop and drop to where it now sits, at a fraction of its initial value. The lesson? Wait. Wait, wait, wait, and especially wait for a high-valued, newly released card that does not feature a popular Pokémon. These things, by and large, drop… and drop hard.

