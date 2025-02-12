Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Surging Sparks

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Surging Sparks in February 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Pikachu-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Surging Sparks in February 2025.

Article Summary Pikachu-themed Scarlet & Violet - Surging Sparks set evaluated for February 2025 market trends.

Pikachu ex Special Illustration Rare holds strong at nearly $500 in February 2025.

Latias ex Special Illustration Rare also remains stable in value, showing minimal change.

Alolan Exeggutor ex sees a notable $11 drop in value, unlike other stable cards.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Surging Sparks, which came out in November 2024, are doing now in February 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Surging Sparks with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pikachu ex Special Illustration Rare 238/191: $474.00 Latias ex Special Illustration Rare 239/191: $246.59 Milotic ex Special Illustration Rare 237/191: $147.63 Pikachu ex Gold Hyper Rare 247/191: $122.96 Hydreigon ex Special Illustration Rare 240/191: $82.74 Alolan Exeggutor ex Special Illustration Rare 242/191: $61.54 Lisia's Appeal Special Illustration Rare Trainer Support 246/191: $61.45 Jasmine's Gaze Special Illustration Rare Trainer Support 245/191: $41.00 Latios Illustration Rare 203/191: $40.69 Ceruledge Illustration Rare 197/191: $36.81 Durant ex Special Illustration Rare 236/191: $34.26 Archaludon ex Special Illustration Rare 241/191: $32.40 Pikachu ex Full Art 219/191: $32.27 Night Stretcher Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 251/191: $30.04 Clemont's Quick Wit Special Illustration Rare Trainer Support 243/191: $20.60

The hobby-shifting hype of Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions has not shaken the value of the previous set, Surging Sparks. The chase card, Pikachu ex Special Illustration Rare, is rock solid. It remains near $500, dropping only $3 in value since last month. We see the exact same loss, almost down to the cent, with Latias ex Special Illustration Rare. Both cards are retaining their value in a major way. Alolan Exeggutor ex Special Illustration Rare dropped $11.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!