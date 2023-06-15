Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Pikachu, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Vivid Voltage

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage In June 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch notes the Pikachu Rainbow Rare from Vivid Voltage remaining steady in the secondary market in June 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, which came out in November 2020, are doing now in June 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare 188/185: $131.49 Pikachu V Full Art 170/185: $16.95 Pokémon Center Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter 185/185: $13.46 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter 183/185: $8.62 Nessa Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 196/185: $8.08 Togekiss VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/185: $7.48 Bea Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 193/185: $7.02 Galarian Darmanitan VMAX Rainbow Rare 187/185: $6.70 Ageislash VMAX Rainbow Rare 190/185: $6.48 Coalossal VMAX Rainbow Rare 189/185: $6.38

There haven't been any major or even moderate changes in the value on the cards from Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage this month. The Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare remains relatively high in value, especially for a Rainbow Rare as the prominence of Alternate Arts in the Sword & Shield era caused interest in Rainbow Rares to tank. The Pikachu VMAX is easily the biggest Rainbow Rare of the entire era.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!