Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax Secret Rare Preview: Bea & More

The upcoming Pokémon TCG high-class set VMAX Climax, which will be released in December 2021 in Japan, was previously shrouded in mystery. Very little was known about how this set would show up for English-speaking collectors and players until the Pokémon TCG revealed that their February 2022 set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, would feature a subset of 30 cards called the Trainer Gallery. However, this week's reveal of a shocking 100 Secret Rares in VMAX Climax has created confusion as to what will show up in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. While speculation will continue, let's take a look at some of those Secret Rares from VMAX Climax.

And the Secret Rare Trainers continue! (Note that Japanese sets consider Full Art Trainer Supporters to be Secret Rares, while English sets count them within the numbered set.) We're getting about Bea Full Art, which is notable considering her Full Art from 2020's Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage was among the most sought-after pulls of the set. It wasn't nearly as valuable as the Rainbow Rare Chonkachu, of course, but the Nessa and Bea cards were often trading places in the Top Five. We're also getting a Judge Full Art and a Swordward and Shieldbert Full Art. When those two come out in English, particularly the Swordward and Shieldbert, I'm betting they're going to be very affordable on the secondary market. Something tells me that these two guys aren't going to be anyone's major chase card.

There are quite a lot of Trainer Supporters in VMAX Climax, so I don't see Bea ranking as high as she did in Vivid Voltage. Taking a quick look, there are cards featuring Acerola, Galar Friends (with Marnie), Gloria, and Nessa. I'm thinking those will be the top Full Art Trainers of the set. Now, for all we know, the English-language sets could split these up and pop them into multiple expansions through the year. Only time will tell how all that will sort out.

