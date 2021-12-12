Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax Secret Rare Preview: Professor Juniper

The upcoming Pokémon TCG high-class set VMAX Climax, which will be released in December 2021 in Japan, was previously shrouded in mystery. Very little was known about how this set would show up for English-speaking collectors and players until the Pokémon TCG revealed that their February 2022 set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, would feature a subset of 30 cards called the Trainer Gallery. However, this week's reveal of a shocking 100 Secret Rares in VMAX Climax has created confusion as to what will show up in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. While speculation will continue, let's take a look at some of those Secret Rares from VMAX Climax.

VMAX Climax has an expansive selection of Full Art Trainer Supporters available, and it's quite interesting seeing what they've done with these cards. Most of the Full Art trainer cards are giving the Full Art version of a Trainer that previously only had a standard card in the current SWSH era, or are giving a second Full Art to a popular SWSH-era trainer. For example, Professor Juniper had a standard Trainer in Shining Fates, and Professor Burnett had a standard Trainer that came as a Black Star Promo in V-UNION boxes. Now, VMAX Climax gives them their equivalent Full Arts. The same is true for other cards, such as Adventurer's Discover and Boss's Orders featuring Lysandre. Now, Piers is an example of the latter. He got his time to feature in a Full Art in Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze but now he is back with another Full Art, which is the same exact story with Trainers who have been featured in previous sets like Opal, Bea, Nessa, and more. Note, though, that there are no Rainbow Rare equivalents of these Trainers. Could we possibly have seen the last of the Rainbow Rare format, or is VMAX Climax going to be an outlier?

