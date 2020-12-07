Pokémon To Evolve On December 2020 Community Day In Pokémon GO

December 2020 Recap Community Day is less than a week away in Pokémon GO. From December 12th – December 13th, trainers will be able to evolve up 2019 and 2020 Community Day Pokémon to get their legacy moves. Here, you can find a list of the Pokémon that will get special moves when evolved during the event and what these moves are. Let's go!

The 2019 and 2020 Community Day Pokémon that get special attacks in Pokémon GO when evolved to their ultimate forms include:

Charmander: Evolve Charmeleon to Charizard for the Dragon-type Fast Attack of Dragon Breath.

Weedle: Evolve Kakuna to Beedrill for the Ground-type Charged Attack of Drill Run.

Beedrill with Drill Run has major use in PVP for Pokémon GO players.

The list continues:

Abra: Evolve Kadabra to Alakazam for the Fighting-type Fast Attack of Counter.

Gastly: Evolve Haunter to Gengar for the Ghost-type Charged Attack of Shadow Punch.

Rhyhorn: Evolve Rhydon to Rhyperior for the Rock-type Charged Attack of Rock Wrecker.

This is one that no Pokémon GO players will want to miss. There has been probably no Community Day move as relevant for raids since, perhaps, Smack Down for Tyranitar.

Electabuzz: Evolve Electabuzz to Electivire for the Fire-type Charged Attack of Flamethrower.

Magmar: Evolve Magmar to Magmortar for the Electric-type Charged Attack of Thunderbolt.

Magikarp: Evolve Magikarp to Gyarados for the Water-type Charged Attack of Aqua Tail.

When Master League comes back around in Pokémon GO, you're definitely going to want to have Aqua Tail on your Gyrarados.

Porygon: Evolve Porygon2 to Porygon-Z for the Normal-type Charged Attack of Tri Attack.

Totodile: Evolve Croconaw to Feraligatr for the Water-type Charged Attack of Hydro Cannon.

Swinub: Evolve Piloswine to Mamoswine for the Rock-type Charged Attack of Ancient Power.

Treecko: Evolve Grovyle to Sceptile for the Grass-type Charged Attack of Frenzy Plant.

Torchic: Evolve Combusken to Blaziken for the Fire-type Charged Attack of Blast Burn.

Seedot: Evolve Nuzleaf to Shiftry for the Grass-type Fast Attack of Bullet Seed.

Ralts: Evolve Kirlia to Gardevoir or Gallade for the Psychic-type Charged Attack of Synchronoise.

Slakoth: Evolve Vigoroth to Slaking for the Normal-type Charged Attach knows Body Slam.

Mudkip: Evolve Marshtomp to Swampert for the Water-type Charged Attack of Hydro Cannon.

Pokémon GO players. Don't miss that shot at a Hydro Cannon Swamper. You… really want to do this.

And on:

Trapinch: Evolve Vibrava to Flygon for the Ground-type Charged Attack of Earth Power.

Bagon: Evolve Shelgon to Salamence for the Dragon-type Charged Attack of Outrage

Turtwig: Evolve Grotle to Torterra for the Grass-type Charged Attack of Frenzy Plant.

Chimchar: Evolve Monferno to Infernape for the Fire-type Charged Attack of Blast Burn.

Piplup: Evolve Prinplup to Empoleon for… you guessed it, the Water-type Charged Attack of Hydro Cannon.