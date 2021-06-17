Pokémon UNITE Will Officially Be Released In July 2021

The Pokémon Company surprised us all and announced this morning they will be releasing Pokémon UNITE on Nintendo Switch in July. The game was revealed almost a year ago and since then the developers have been pretty quiet about when we'd be seeing it. out of nowhere, after all the E3 announcements took place, the company decided to reveal we'll be getting the first strategic team battle game set in the Pokémon universe pretty quick here in 2021. An exact date was not set, all we know right now is the game will arrive next month on the Switch, followed by a mobile release in September. We got details, the latest trailer, and several screenshots for you to enjoy as we wait to see what the launch date will be.

Pokémon UNITE takes place on Aeos Island, a mythical island said to be on the ocean's unexplored frontier. On Aeos Island, players will find the Unite Battle Committee (UBC), which runs a series of Unite Battle tournaments. In Unite Battles, players form teams of five and compete against each other to see who can score the most points before time runs out. Players also experience a mysterious new form of energy known as Aeos energy. Aeos energy can be used in Unite Battles to evolve Pokémon. These Unite Battles have passionate fans all over the world, and Trainers everywhere long to join in on the action. You take on the role of a rookie Trainer who's come to Aeos to take part in these battles. The Rules of Unite Battles – Unite Battles are where Trainers and their partner Pokémon compete in 5-on-5 team battles. The key to victory in a Unite Battle is to have a higher score than the other team when time runs out. To earn points for your team, you must gather Aeos energy by defeating wild and opposing Pokémon and then deposit that energy in one of the opposing team's goal zones. Unite Battles take place in various stadiums, and the rules for each stadium differ. There can be different numbers of team members, different match lengths, and even different Legendary Pokémon that appear.

Battle with a Fresh Look – In Pokémon UNITE, you can change the appearance of your Pokémon and Trainer. Take part in Unite Battles while showing off your own unique style! You can use Holowear, a special technology that uses Aeos energy, to dress your Pokémon in a variety of outfits. You can also customize your Trainer's appearance, clothing, and accessories to make sure your Trainer always looks their best, both in and out of battle. You can update your profile with a Unite snapshot that features your Trainer's avatar and partner Pokémon, and you can even customize the snapshot by changing your Trainer's expression or pose or by adding stickers. Before entering a match, you and other players can see each other's Unite snapshot, too!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Pokémon UNITE is coming this summer! (https://youtu.be/MZ0LmFx-tRs)