Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon go community day, ponyta

Ponyta Shines For September 2024 Community Day in Pokémon GO

If you have not yet caught a Shiny Ponyta or Shiny Galarian Ponyta in Pokémon GO, you're in luck as Niantic announces a new event.

Article Summary Catch Shiny Ponyta and Galarian Ponyta during Pokémon GO's September 2024 Community Day event.

Event date: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 2:00–5:00 PM local time, with special bonuses and rewards.

Evolve any Ponyta for a Rapidash with the Charged Attack Wild Charge during the event.

Special $1 Research and bonus 4-star raids available, increasing Shinies around gyms post-event.

Niantic has just announced Ponyta and Galarian Ponyta as the focus of September 2024 Community Day in Pokémon GO. These two have already had their Shinies released so while they aren't new, they are indeed highly coveted. I remember hunting for Ponyta nests in pursuit of the flaming blue Shiny Ponyta from Kanto, and raiding/hatching in hopes of getting the cotton-candy Galarian Ponyta in its Shiny form. Now, these will be readily available to catch during this upcoming event. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details for Ponyta Community Day, the newly announced September 2024 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time : Saturday, September 14, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

: Saturday, September 14, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon : Ponyta and Galarian Ponyta.

: Ponyta and Galarian Ponyta. Special moves : Same move for both here. Evolve Ponyta or Galarian Ponyta during the event or up to five hours afterward to get a Rapidash or Galarian Rapidash that knows the Charged Attack Wild Charge. Trainer Battles: 100 power Gym and raids: 90 power

: Same move for both here. Evolve Ponyta or Galarian Ponyta during the event or up to five hours afterward to get a Rapidash or Galarian Rapidash that knows the Charged Attack Wild Charge. Field Research : Rewards such as additional encounters with Ponyta and Galarian Ponyta, Stardust, Great Balls, and more.

: Rewards such as additional encounters with Ponyta and Galarian Ponyta, Stardust, Great Balls, and more. Community Day Special Research Storyline : A $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: "For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Ponyta and Galarian Ponyta Community Day–exclusive Special Research. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research go live. Don't forget: you're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal."

: A $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Event bonuses : 2× Candy for catching Pokémon 3× Stardust for catching Pokémon. 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day GO Snapshot photobombs Half off trades PokéStop Showcases featuring Ponyta and Galarian Ponyta

: Bonus Tier Four Raids featuring Ponyta and Galarian Ponyta on Saturday, September 14, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time : Niantic writes: "After the three-hour Community Day event ends, Trainers will be able to take on special four-star Raid Battles. Claiming victory in one of these raids will cause more Ponyta and Galarian Ponyta to appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes!"

: Niantic writes:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!