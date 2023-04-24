Popeye Is Sailing Straight Into A World Of Warships Crossover Grab your spinach and prepare for battle! Popeye and friends are coming to World Of Warships for a new crossover event.

Wargaming revealed an all-new crossover event happening in World Of Warships as the mighty cartoon sailor Popeye is coming to the game. According to the announcement this morning, this will be an official partnership between the pop-culture icon and the wartime sea-battle game as they will celebrate World Ocean Month. The collaboration will take place in tandem with a charity partnership, which they have yet to reveal, as the proceeds from the content will go toward that effort when you purchase the content. In case you're interested, The Popeye Charity Bundle will include in-game commanders Popeye and Bluto with their own customized ships (as you can see Popeye's ship below), which will include bespoke voiceovers, two flags, and a unique camouflage for the Tier VII USS Colorado. In case you're curious about the event, World Ocean Month is an annual event that takes place every June and celebrates our ocean, while serving as a platform to raise awareness of the work needed to maintain the ecosystem. We got a couple of quotes from both companies below for the new collaboration as it will be available in June.

"Popeye the Sailor Man is a beloved childhood favorite for many of us here at Wargaming, so having the opportunity to bring him to our waters is an honor. It feels even more special knowing we are making a contribution to raising awareness about the ocean preservation while bringing joy to our players," commented Marko Valentic, Global Business Development and Communications Director at Wargaming.

"As one of the world's most recognizable pop-culture sailors, we could not think of a better gaming partner for Popeye than World of Warships," said Jarred Goro, vice president of licensing, North America, King Features. "We are thrilled that World of Warships' passion for ocean conversation matches our own and we look forward to bringing this in-game collaboration to fans around the world."