Population Zero Receives Its Own Proper Launch Trailer

Enplex Games will finally release Population Zero next week, and with it comes a proper release trailer for the game. The game will enter Steam's Early Access program next week as players can finally try the game out starting on May 5th, 2020. If you're not familiar with the game, this is a new and ambitious exploration-survival title created by the Russia-based studio. The game is set in an MMO world that will give you the chance to explore and find ways to thrive. The first time you start the game, you'll be put into a 7-day cycle with the standard PvE mode, with PvP modes unlocked after you progress with your account for a few hours making your way through the world of Kepler. You can read more about it below and check out the launch trailer before it comes out this coming Tuesday.

Your ship was destroyed. With no chance of returning to Earth, you face an unknown frontier. There are 168 hours left until human extinction. Repair the reactor and restart your hibernation pod to save yourself. Fail and become a creature of nightmares. Unite with fellow colonists or destroy them all! Population Zero is perfect for newcomers as well as hardcore survivalists. Play in PvE modes and explore the planet without fear of losing your hard-earned gear in an uphill battle against seasoned veterans. Having studied the rules of survival on Kepler, dive into the competitive game modes to show off your combat skills. Then up your game by joining a Hardcore PvP session with only a single life. Learn, adapt, and slay your rivals! In PvP game modes death is the new beginning. Multiple respawns increase the mutation level and eventually transform you into an overpowered monster. The Void are extremely powerful. Take revenge on your offenders! Team up with other mutants to bring chaos and destruction. But do not be arrogant! A united, well-knit group of colonists can hunt you down.