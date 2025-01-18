Posted in: Board Games, Games, Portal Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Age of Galaxy, Bohemians, Neuroshima Hex, Race to Berlin

Portal Games Has Revealed Their Plans For 2025

Portal Games has revealed their plans for the next calendar year of tabletop gaming, including three Neuroshima Hex titles

Article Summary Portal Games unveils 2025 lineup with new Neuroshima Hex releases.

Fast-paced Neuroshima Hex: Battle launches June 2025.

Age of Galaxy revamp set for August 2025 release.

Crowdfunding for Race to Berlin begins April 2025.

Polish tabletop publisher Portal Games revealed multiple titles this week as they laid out their release schedule and plan for 2025. Among the releases are three titles from the Neuroshima Hex series, along with a new sci-fi title and another game getting crowdfunding this Spring. We have details for all the games below as we're not waiting on exact dates for everything.

Neuroshima Hex: Battle

A fast-paced and dynamic two player version of the classic gameplay. This special edition of Neuroshima Hex is a perfect intro designed for 2 players to enter the rich world of Neuroshima Hex. The box features the armies of Steel Police and Beasts. The Steel Police brings law and order fanatics clad in experimental power armor, with a unique Reflection ability that turns enemy attacks back on them. The Beasts represent feral survivors of Moloch's attack, introducing friendly fire mechanics and a primal, unpredictable style of play. Both factions add unique strategies and flavor to this intense 2-player experience. The game comes with a playing mat, two armies, tokens and a new rulebook. Neuroshima Hex: Battle is scheduled for a June 2025 release for the US, EU and Polish market.

Neuroshima Hex

Besides a new stunning cover art and new artwork on the tiles, this version introduces new exciting modules, including structures, which allow players to add terrain elements to the board with special rules. Leaders, which allow players to choose a commander for their army before the game, granting unique tactical advantages during the game. Battle Atlas, a scenario book where each page presents a unique tactical board with dedicated rules! Players will try to stop machines from building factory, fight in alliance against Moloch marching towards them, or fight crazy battle on the terrain of old theme park with carousel and other surprises! Inspired by renowned games such as Mandalorian, Thorgal, and Mass Effect. Battle Atlas with every page offers players unique and thematic battles in the iconic parts of the setting Neuroshima Hex is scheduled for October 2025 release for the US, EU and Polish market.

Neuroshima Hex: Wiremen

Deep beneath the ruins of Seattle, a hidden civilization thrives in defiance of Moloch's oppressive grasp. Society forged in secrecy, uniting rebellious cyborgs, escaped mutants, and the descendants of atomic researchers. With cutting-edge cybernetic implants and stolen Moloch technologies, they wage a relentless war to survive. But at what cost? As humanity and machines merge, the line between ally and enemy blurs.

Wiremen introduces exciting new gameplay mechanics, including the innovative Technology tokens. Designed as a flexible and aggressive army with straightforward rules, Wiremen adds a bold new layer of strategy and decision-making to Neuroshima Hex. Neuroshima Hex: Wiremen is scheduled for October 2025 release for the US, EU and Polish market.

Age of Galaxy

A new edition of the popular strategic card game originally published by ICE Makers and designed by Jeffrey CCH. This sci-fi card game features over 30 unique factions, each with its abilities and strategic options. Similar to Imperial settlers, faction cards can be played in multiple ways. In this game, players can play them either integrated into their Empire or sacrificed for one-time benefits through agreements. The game allows exploration, colonization, building a space fleet, and technological development, which can take different paths for each player, opening many routes to victory. Portal Games is introducing completely new graphic design, enhanced solo mode, and improved components to enrich the gameplay experience. Age of Galaxy is scheduled for a August 2025 release for the US and EU market.

Bohemians

A game by debut designer Jasper de Lange. Players take on the roles of artists wandering the streets of Paris at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries, striving to create masterpieces while facing the challenges of daily life. Bohemians is a card game that uses deck-building mechanics, where players collect cards to find inspiration, seek muses, and manage everyday necessary tasks.. In each round, players must plan their day and decide if they go for a date, take part in a social event, meet their muse, create new art, or… go to work.

The winner of the game is an artist who gathers the most Achievements from the Achievements deck – a deck that is open to everyone who has enough inspiration in their soul! The game offers an exceptional theme and perfectly fulfills Portal Games motto "Board games that tell stories." The prototype of Bohemians got three nominations and one award (Best Presentation, Best Innovation, Best Game) at Fastaval, Denmark's largest convention for board games and roleplaying games. Bohemians is scheduled for October 2025 release for the US, EU, and Polish markets.

Race to Berlin

In April, we will launch a crowdfunding campaign for the game Race to Berlin. The game portrays the last months of World War II in Europe, as Western Allied armies cross the borders of the Reich after forcing the Rhine and the mighty Red Army prepares for its final offensive toward Berlin. Players take on the roles of Soviet and Allied commanders, competing to capture strategic regions of Germany and ultimately claim the capital of the Third Reich. The game was first released in its initial edition at Essen in 2015, designed by Krzysztof Dytczak. Portal Games' edition features significantly improved components, a revised rulebook, and some rule adjustments based on the first edition's experience.

