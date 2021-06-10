Portal Games Reveals The Dune: House Secrets Release Date

Portal Games announced this morning that after a long wait, they finally have a release date planned for the tabletop game Dune: House Secrets. We now know the game will premiere on October 15th, 2021 at Essen Spiel, the world's biggest fair dedicated to board games. The game will then hit store shelves worldwide the following week with a rumored date of October 19th for most places. Prior to that, the company will be launching a special pre-order campaign that will kick off on July 12th with more info being released about it through the newsletter. You can read more about the game below as we patiently wait another four months to get a look at it.

In Dune: House Secrets, players take on the roles of rebels who must solve a series of challenging missions with a finite amount of time and resources. Players cooperatively make decisions on how to progress the story, as they explore different regions of the world, follow leads, leverage allies, and overcome opposition of all kinds. During gameplay, players utilize a variety of physical and digital game components to steer the narrative in fun and surprising directions – a deck of cards with essential clues and plot twists, a dozen physical handouts, and a dedicated website with assorted videos and additional resources – for a truly immersive game experience.

Beginning with a brief Prologue to ease players into the Dune universe, the game then continues with three big adventures, each taking 2-3 hours to play. During each episode, players can earn experience points to level up their characters in between missions and unlock new options in future episodes. Each adventure can be played separately as a stand-alone experience. Yet should players complete all three episodes, they will unravel a master game narrative with an epic climax and lasting impact on the two future games in Portal's planned Dune trilogy.