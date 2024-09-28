Posted in: Fortnite, Games, PowerA, Video Games | Tagged: controller, headset

PowerA Reveals New Fortnite-Themed Headset & Controller

PowerA has both a new gaming headset and controller design out on the market, both of them themed around the game Fortnite

PowerA has two new gaming prereferral designs on the way for Fortnite fans, as they have a new gaming headset and controller themed for the game. First off, the new headset is for the Nintendo Switch, as they have given it the Llambro treatment with teal, yellow, and white accents. Meanwhile, their latest OPS v1 Wireless Controller for PC and Xbox players has been decked out in black and white writing with a single streak of gold along the left side. We have more details on both below as they are available right now.

PowerA Wired Stereo Headset for Nintendo Switch – Fortnite Llambro

Enjoy high-quality game and chat audio with this officially licensed headset, featuring a Fortnite Llambro design. Equipped with ultra-lightweight breathable earpads, an adjustable headband, and 50 mm dynamic speaker drivers for clear sound. The detachable boom mic makes it ideal for on-the-go gaming, and easy on-ear controls ensure simple volume adjustment and mic muting. It also includes a bonus virtual item code for the Glyphic in-game reward, available to purchase for $29.99.

PowerA OPS v1 Wireless Controller – Fortnite Edition

Fans of the recently launched OPS v1 will love to hear that this controller has gone Fortnite, now wrapped in a striking black and white design, perfect for Fortnite lovers. Overall designed for versatility, this controller features low-latency 2.4GHz wireless connectivity via USB adapter and Bluetooth support, making it perfect for PC, Smart TV, and mobile platforms and looking good while gaming. Featuring Hall Effect thumbsticks and triggers for precision control, the OPS v1 delivers pro-level gaming with customizable features like 3-way trigger locks, four mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons, and a Turbo Button. The ergonomic design, textured grips, and rechargeable battery (offering up to 20 hours of play) ensure comfort for extended gaming sessions. This Fortnite-themed controller also includes a bonus in-game item: the Assault Bomber Epic Glider, available to purchase for $54.99.

