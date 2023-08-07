Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, PowerA, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: nintendo switch, sonic, xbox

PowerA Reveals New Line Of Sonic The Hedgehog Peripherals

PowerA has teamed up with SEGA to release a new line of Sonic The Hedgehog gaming peripherals for both Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

PowerA announced this morning that they have formed a brand new partnership with SEGA to bring Sonic The Hedgehog to their brand for several items. This is the first time the two companies are working together, and it appears they're starting off with some of the more basic items that you can find for multiple games in the shop. Starting with two game controllers, as they have the Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch with the Sonic Boost design and the Sonic Style Advantage Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S. But that's not all, as they have also created the Protection Case for the Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED with the Sonic Peel Out design and a special TriFold Game Card Holder with the Sonic Kick design. All of these will go up for sale starting on August 8th. We got images and a couple of quotes on the new partnership below.

"As big fans ourselves, the PowerA team is thrilled to partner with the team at SEGA to bring Sonic the Hedgehog and friends to our controllers and accessories," said Akio Strasser, Senior Global Marketing Director for PowerA. "With more than 30 years of Sonic, and multiple generations of gamers experiencing this franchise, we are so excited to bring these characters to life on our accessories for the first time."

"Sonic is one of the most recognizable video game characters of all time! We are excited to be partnering with Power A to bring this core line of gaming peripherals to fans around the world," said Michael Cisneros, Associate Director, Licensing. At home or on the go, we hope that these will be your go-to gaming accessories no matter what game you are playing (but if you open your heart, we all know Sonic is your jam)."

