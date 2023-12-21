Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bitmap Soft, Powerball: Monster's Quest, Ruben Retro

Powerball: Monster's Quest Announced For Game Boy Color

Another retro title has been announced from Bitmap Soft, as players will soon be able to get Powerball: Monster's Quest.

Bitmap Soft revealed a new game on the way for the Game Boy Color, as the team will be releasing Powerball: Monster's Quest sometime next year. Developed by Ruben Retro, this is a brick game that has a number of RPG elements backed into it as the game will tell a story as you play the action puzzler. The game has been built on an engine that was designed by Chris Maltby and the GB Studio Team, allowing for these kinds of game mechanics to work together for a unique title that looks and feels like it came out in the late '90s but plays like a modern title you'd find on Steam. As with previous titles on this label, the game will be released as a physical cartridge so anyone with the classic GBC can play it. We have more info about the game below, as well as a brand new trailer for it, as we're now waiting for the company to reveal when it will be released.

Powerball: Monster's Quest

In a distant time, a modest young man and a princess found themselves deeply in love. Their de-sire to wed was strong, but the King vehemently opposed their union. In response, he employed a magical incantation that metamorphosed the young man into a fearsome creature. The unfortunate princess was then secluded within the castle, where she was compelled to arrange a marriage of convenience with a wealthy prince. Preparations for this arranged marriage were swiftly progressing. Time was of the essence! The lone hope for the young man, now a monstrous being, to reclaim his beloved princess rested in a challenge – to vanquish the King by participating in a high-stakes event known as the Power-Ball, thus demonstrating his true worth. In the face of the King's malevolent scheming, can love emerge victorious?

