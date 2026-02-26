Posted in: Cartoon Network, Games, Indie Games, Satire, Video Games | Tagged: adventure time, FuturLab, https://bleedingcool.com/tag/futurlab/, PowerWash Simulator 2

PowerWash Simulator 2 Cleans Up Adventure Time This April

PowerWash Simulator 2 is headed to the Land of Ooo as the brand-new Adventure Time Pack has been given an April launmch date

Article Summary PowerWash Simulator 2 Adventure Time Pack launches this April on PC and major consoles

Clean iconic Adventure Time locations as the Royal Candy Cleaner in themed, whimsical settings

Enjoy upgraded visuals, refined tools, and expanded solo and co-op play, including split-screen mode

Explore new campaign missions, fresh locations, and customizable home base features in PowerWash Simulator 2

Developer and publisher FuturLab has confirmed the launch date for the new Adventure Time Pack coming to PowerWash Simulator 2. The team revealed this morning with a new trailer, which you can see here, that the content will launch on April 9 for PC and all three major consoles. We have more details about it below as we now wait our the next month and a half to get cleaning in the Land of Ooo!

Adventure Time Pack

Officially licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, the Pack brings the whimsical world of Adventure Time into the calming universe of PowerWash Simulator 2, and invites players to grab their adventuring gear and tackle a series of mucky jobs inspired by iconic locations from the animated series. Each location has been faithfully recreated and merged with PowerWash Simulator 2's signature satisfying gameplay. Players will restore order across these fan favourite environments using custom Adventure Time–themed cosmetics and a bespoke player character model – the Royal Candy Cleaner! Building on the strengths of PowerWash Simulator 2, the pack takes full advantage of the game's refined tools, improved visuals and expanded co-op, making it fun to clean solo or with friends in co-op!

PowerWash Simulator 2

Dust off your power washer and relax into pure feel-good fun. Blast away every last speck, smear, and splatter of filth to restore Muckingham (and beyond) to gleaming glory. With fresh locations in a whole new campaign, improved visuals, soap-erior equipment, and splashy features. Effortlessly transform soiled surroundings into clean, serene scenes, solo or with pals either online or – for the first time – in split-screen. Satisfaction is a spray away!

Craving More to Clean: The jobs and water keep flowing in PowerWash Simulator 2. Play through a fresh new campaign, uncovering more of Muckingham's mysteries. Plus, venture even further out to brand-new grime-coated locations like Sponge Valley, Power Falls, and Lubri City.

The jobs and water keep flowing in PowerWash Simulator 2. Play through a fresh new campaign, uncovering more of Muckingham's mysteries. Plus, venture even further out to brand-new grime-coated locations like Sponge Valley, Power Falls, and Lubri City. No Place Like Your Home Base: Kick back and relax in your home base after a hard day of cleaning. Put down your roots and make the place yours by collecting furniture and trinkets to spruce it up along the way, then invite your power wash pals over to check out your pad.

Kick back and relax in your home base after a hard day of cleaning. Put down your roots and make the place yours by collecting furniture and trinkets to spruce it up along the way, then invite your power wash pals over to check out your pad. Soap-erior Washing: Watch your worries melt away with each swipe of your power washer. Cleaning feels even better in PowerWash Simulator 2, including enhanced soap that clings to stubborn stains and annihilates dirt.

Watch your worries melt away with each swipe of your power washer. Cleaning feels even better in PowerWash Simulator 2, including enhanced soap that clings to stubborn stains and annihilates dirt. Clean in Split-Screen: Satisfaction on the double! Share campaign progression online together for the first time. In addition to online play, split-screen co-op has entered the chat. Team up and take on the dirt with twice the wash-power, from the convenience of one screen.

