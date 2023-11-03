Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Discounty, PQube

PQube Announces Wholesome Store Management Sim Discounty

Live out the dream of running your own shop, and then having the town rebel against you for some reason in Discounty, coming next year.

Discounty allows players to manage their own grocery store in a town influenced by big corporations.

The game focuses on layout design, customer satisfaction, fair trade, and community involvement.

Discounty, published by QCube, is set to be released next year with challenges to navigate capitalism.

Indie game developer Crinkle Cut Games and publisher QCube have revealed their next game, as they showed off the wholesome store management sim called Discounty. The game will have you living out your dream of starting up your own small supermarket for the town and growing your business. But, it comes with issues, as the town is giving into the whims of bigger businesses who apparently run parts of the city. Can you overcome the corporate influence? We'll find out when the game is released sometime next year,but for now, check out the latest trailer below.

"As a shopkeeper, it is your duty to rearrange shelves and products to create the most inviting and efficient shop layout. Each customer has personality traits that govern their behaviors as they wander around your store. Use this information to help thoughtfully design your aisles and guide an array of shoppers to their unique wants and needs. Add delightful decorations to try and encourage an extra sale or two! Reinvest your profits to expand and make your shop bigger! The customer is always right, right?… Ensure customers' favorite stock is out on the shop floor, and manually ring up items as quickly as you can! If you let the line get too long, your customers might start to get impatient or even leave. Keeping customer satisfaction is the most important thing to a shopkeeper!"

"While Blomkestians may have their reservations about newcomers, the town still thrives with numerous local producers and manufacturers. Earning their trust, crafting fair trade agreements, and promoting the sale of homegrown treasures will not only enrich your profits but also your bond within this close-knit community. Beyond the store's regular hours, you're invited to discover the town's delightful quirks and befriend its charming residents. Building relationships with each soul in this town isn't just about business; it's an opportunity to uncover the enchanting mysteries of Blomkest's past. Although, not all of your fellow villagers want you to succeed. Turns out, not everyone loves ever-expanding, never-enough, cold-hearted, money-crazed capitalism."

