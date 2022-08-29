Prime Matter Drops New Release Date On Gungrave G.O.R.E.

Prime Matter and Studio Iggymob revealed a new release date today for Gungrave G.O.R.E. will be coming to PC and consoles in November. If you haven't checked this one out yet, it might be up your alley if you love playing the role of the anti-hero as you'll roll through and take out enemies in this third-person action shooter. You'll have a whole team to choose from as you will take on jobs and seek out the worst of the worst, all with one goal in mind: take out all of the worst people around. You can check out the latest trailer below as the game will drop on November 22nd for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.

In Gungrave G.O.R.E., play the gun-wielding badass anti-hero of your dreams as you mow down tons of enemies in a gory ballet of bullets and experience a story of vengeance, love and loyalty, all in a beautiful third-person action shooter, combining the best that Eastern and Western game design have to offer. As the titular Gunslinger of Resurrection, you become the badass anti-hero of your dreams, an ultimate killing machine, brutalising your foes without mercy. Taking cover and retreating is not an option for Grave, he only ever goes full steam ahead, preferably right through his enemies. Stylish third-person shooting meets close-range martial arts, creating seamlessly flowing action as you crush your enemies in a gory ballet of bullets. Utilise your unlimited ammo Cerberus pistols and your transformable EVO-coffin to unleash devastating combos in pursuit of maximum damage and style. Strap in for a wild ride, an epic & emotional story of vengeance, love and loyalty, with more than 12 hours of gameplay in the story mode, for Gungrave fans and newcomers alike. Go on an epic adventure across South-East Asia, based on real-life locations with a dark, futuristic twist.