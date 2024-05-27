Posted in: Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Prince of Persia, Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown

Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown Releases Second Free Update

Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown has a new free update for the game, as players can take on all challengers in Boss Atack.

Ubisoft released a new free update this past week for Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown, as players can now tackle the challenge of Boss Attack. The shorthand to this one is that you'll be able to fight all of the epic bosses in the game in a series of fights, some of them being a little tougher than you may remember. You also get a couple of classic skins from previous entries in the franchise to dress as, if you see fit. We have the details and the trailer here as the content is now live.

Boss Attack

Boss Attack, invites players to revive iconic moments on Mount Qaf, with two new Boss challenges from Artaban in The Haven, and two new outfits for Sargon. In the "Boss Revenge" challenge, players can face each boss separately, at any difficulty, with statistics boards to help them keep track of their best attempts. Once they feel warmed-up, they can take on the "Boss Rush" challenge and try to defeat all 8 main bosses in a row, changing equipped amulets and Athra surges between each fight, and keeping an eye on their health and potions. This update also includes the iconic 2008 Prince of Persia outfit as one of the rewards for the completion of Boss Rush along with new ways to fast travel across the map, using Wak-Wak trees. It will be free for every player who already owns Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and more updates are still underway.

Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown

Use your Time Powers, combat, and platforming skills to perform deadly combos and defeat time-corrupted enemies and mythological creatures. Acquire and equip new Amulets at shopkeepers to play as you see fit. Discover a cursed Persian-inspired world filled with bigger-than-life landmarks. Explore a variety of highly detailed biomes, each with its own identity, wonders and dangers. Use your wits to solve puzzles, find hidden treasures and complete quests to learn more about this corrupted place. Immerse yourself into a Persian mythological fantasy through an intriguing and original story. Cross paths with colorful characters to better unravel the mysteries of Mount Qaf.

