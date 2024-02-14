Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Princess Peach: Showtime!

Princess Peach: Showtime! Shows Off Four New Transformations

Nintendo revealed four new transformations for Princess Peach ahead of the release of Princess Peach: Showtime! coming this March.

Nintendo released some new details about Princess Peach: Showtime! as they have revealed four new transformations she'll be able to take. The four adds a little more depth to the game we weren't expecting to see, as you've got her as a Figure Skater, a Mermaid, a "Mighty" superhero, and our personal favorite from the bunch, a Dashing Thief! You can read more about each one below from the company, and check out the latest trailer here, as the game is still on track to be released on March 22.

Four New Transformations

Figure Skater Peach – Use her practiced poise to take to the rink and put her foes on thin ice. Join a dazzling performance filled with quick-timed spins and jumps, and skate around the competition to help your fellow dancers!

– Use her practiced poise to take to the rink and put her foes on thin ice. Join a dazzling performance filled with quick-timed spins and jumps, and skate around the competition to help your fellow dancers! Dashing Thief Peach – Traverse, infiltrate, and swing through this daring performance with various gadgets and sneak by the defenses of the thieves of the Sour Bunch. Embrace the thrills (and charms!) of espionage, then make your dramatic escape.

– Traverse, infiltrate, and swing through this daring performance with various gadgets and sneak by the defenses of the thieves of the Sour Bunch. Embrace the thrills (and charms!) of espionage, then make your dramatic escape. Mermaid Peach – Being beneath the sea won't stop Peach from carrying a tune! Use her magical voice to control schools of fish and harmonize with an aquatic orchestra. Direct these friendly fish to reveal pathways and help solve puzzles.

– Being beneath the sea won't stop Peach from carrying a tune! Use her magical voice to control schools of fish and harmonize with an aquatic orchestra. Direct these friendly fish to reveal pathways and help solve puzzles. Mighty Peach – Look toward the sky: It's … Mighty Peach! Go from hero to superhero and defend the locals with powerful punches and superhuman strength. Fly, fling objects, and fight enemies in an action-filled spectacle in the sky and on the ground.

Princess Peach: Showtime!

In Princess Peach: Showtime!, Peach teams up with Stella, the Sparkle Theater's guardian, to save the theater from the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch. Using the power of Sparkle, Peach must take the stage of each show, transform, and confront Grape's evil acting troupe. As Peach, players will take on a bevy of leading roles – including a swordfighter, detective, ninja, patissiere, kung fu master, and cowgirl. It's going to take plenty of panache to bring this play to its triumphant final bow. Want to live it up princess style in New York City? Enter for the chance to win a three-night, four-day trip* between March 21 – March 25 to New York City for you and up to two others. Take in the sensational sights of the city. Plus, receive a personal tour at the Nintendo New York store during the launch weekend for the Princess Peach: Showtime! game.

