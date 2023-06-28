Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Prodigy Racing, Street Kart Racing

Prodigy Racing Reveals Details Of Second PRL Tournament

The Prodigy Racing League will be kicking off its second esports racing tournament on iOS devices on July 1st, as you can register now.

Prodigy Racing announced plans this morning for the second tournament of the Prodigy Racing League in partnership with Street Kart Racing. The organization is offering up a new chance for mobile iOS gamers to race cars on a real track, as the PRL SK Racing X30 Miami Cup will kick off on July 1st as part of the e2Real sports league's first mobile simulation competition. Street Kart Racing will make the game free to play throughout the entire tournament, giving everyone a chance to try their hands at the game while also furthering their efforts to make motorsports more accessible. Daily qualifiers will be taking place through July 22nd, but you need to register first in order to take part in the esports trials. We got more info below along with a couple of quotes from both companies on the event.

"Street Kart Racing is one of four game titles, along with iRacing, rFactor 2, and RaceRoom, that have joined Racing Prodigy for 12 PRL events running into October. Tournament winners and other top performers will be awarded a Prodigy Pass, the 'golden ticket of motorsports,' to compete in real Radical SR1 race cars at Prodigy Week™. The event will be hosted from October 30 to November 1 at Atlanta Motorsports Park, providing each racer with expert instruction on racing technique, fitness, and communication. The first tournament of season 1 – the PRL iRacing GR86 Cup Open Challenge – concludes on July 2 and will celebrate the first Prodigy Pass winner."

"Fans can tune in on Racing Prodigy's Twitch channel on July 1 and July 2 at 1pm EDT each day to catch the semi-finals and final. The tournament has attracted sim racers from 65+ countries, including the U.S., Australia, Germany, India, the Netherlands, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Guatemala, Lebanon, Nepal, and South Korea, to name a few. Following the first Prodigy Week, Racing Prodigy plans to host a second Prodigy Week in early 2024 with an additional 35 Prodigy Pass winners, creating a pool of 50 of the world's most talented drivers from which PRL teams will draft. The plan is for those drafted to receive a paid contract to compete in PRL's first real-world racing series in the United States, to be launched in 2024."

"The precision, timing and coordination it takes to be successful at Street Kart Racing on mobile are absolutely transferable traits these top racers can take with them to the race track in real life and build upon," remarked Racing Prodigy's CEO David Cook. "We are building the PRL to make motorsports more accessible through esports to reduce the financial barriers and level the playing field to enable millions to pursue their dreams."

"We're delighted to be able to partner with Racing Prodigy," said Ross Jones of Street Kart Racing, Co-Founder of Fat Cigar Productions LTD. "Together, we are providing mobile sim racers with just an iPhone the opportunity to train and compete in real-world racing, with the hope of fulfilling their dream of one day having a career as a professional racing driver. By playing Street Kart Racing and entering the Racing Prodigy competition, if you've got the talent and an iPhone, now you've got that chance."

