Posted in: Games | Tagged: Project Evilbane, Tokyo Game Show 2025

Project Evilbane Revealed During Tokyo Game Show 2025

Netmarble cranked out a reveal trailer for Project Evilbane during the Xbox Showcase that happened at Tokyo Game Show 2025

Article Summary Project Evilbane revealed by Netmarble during Tokyo Game Show 2025 Xbox Showcase with a cinematic trailer.

Early footage teases a dynamic action-strategy game with third-person fantasy melee combat elements.

Players can switch between ranged and melee weapons, customizing skills and teaming up for strategic missions.

Embark on a dark fantasy quest for survival, battling demons, warlords, and hostile factions with up to four players.

Netmarble was part of the Xbox Showcase that took place at Tokyo Game Show 2025 this past week, as we got our first look at Project Evilbane. In what we know for a fact is not going to end up being the final name of this game, the team showed off a cinematic look at the action-strategy game in its early development stages. Truth be told, while this looks cool, it really doesn't give us any better understanding on what kind of game its going to be. In fact, the videos on the game's Steam page did a better job of showing off the third-person action sequences that make this feel like a fantasy melee brawler. Enjoy the video and info here as the game currently has no timeline for a release.

Project Evilbane

In a world shattered by the rise of the Archdemon, the journey of those who have sworn vengeance begins! As humans, demons, and traitors clash endlessly in a dark fantasy world, warriors take up their swords to save a kingdom in chaos. "Will you survive the encroaching darkness… or bring back the light? Only you and your comrades hold the answer!"

Project Evilbane is a dynamic and action-packed strategy-based experience that you can tackle solo or with friends. Switch freely between ranged and melee weapons, and customize your skills for every situation to create your own unique warrior. From challenging boss battles that require meticulous coordination to a variety of strategic missions, your choices and teamwork will determine your victory! Set in a vast dark fantasy world, the game follows the story of squads battling demonic forces, warlords, and opportunistic factions, fighting for humanity's survival and rebuilding. Players can form teams of up to four and infiltrate hostile territories, completing missions that unlock greater challenges and higher rewards.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!