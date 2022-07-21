Malifaux: Wyrd Games Reveals Gen Con 2022's Nightmare Models

Wyrd Games, the Marietta, Georgia-based tabletop gaming company credited with bringing games such as Malifaux, The Other Side, and Through The Breach to the public, has been producing miniatures for a very long time. For every Gen Con conference event, the company also designs some really cool alternative sculpts for their games. Last year we saw Nekima (as well as the Gibbering Hordes of The Other Side) get an alternate set of models, and before that, we got Hamelin as a "crazy cat lady", Colette as a gender-swapped circus troupe, and even theorized what would happen if Lady Justice was dead. Truly, with Wyrd the possibilities are endless.

This year, we are looking at quite the medieval group of models. We mean this more literally than we ever could've imagined. In what appears to be a loving homage to Elden Ring and other similar Souls-style games, Charles Hoffman, the genius inventor working for The Guild and the Arcanists simultaneously, has gotten a knightly facelift and has been re-christened into the arguably not-so valiant Lord Galehault.

In fact, for this year's Nightmare Edition releases we are getting three kits: Legend Reforged will contain Hoffman as Lord Galehault, and a Peacebringer construct re-worked into the mighty Galvanic Wyrm. The Fallen Kingdom will contain a more all-encompassing kit of alternate sculpts: Charles Hoffman, Inventor will be Lord Galehault, Fallen Prince, Joss will be the horrifyingly-righteous Porphyrion, Melissa K.O.R.E will be The Weeping Huntress, the Mechanical Attendant will be Stiltzkin, and three Watchers will be re-envisioned as Hollow Fiends.

Finally, during Wyrd Games' Black Friday sale later this year, the company will be releasing one more kit that coincides well with these models: The Walking Fortress, a trio of Riotbreaker models, will come out then to go along with the aforementioned boxed sets. For a better look at these sculpts, you can check out the YouTube video below:

What do you think about this set of special edition Malifaux releases? Many players are already calling these the coolest Nightmare Edition sculpts Wyrd Games has put out to date! Let us know what you think in the comments below!