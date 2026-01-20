Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, eSports, Games, Respawn Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Apex Legends Global Series

Apex Legends Global Series Reveals Year Six Plans

New details have emerged for the Apex Legends Global Series as they head into Year Six with a couple changes to the format

Article Summary Apex Legends Global Series Year Six features global LAN stops in Riyadh, Las Vegas, and Sapporo, Japan.

Total prizing increases to $7 million, with each of the three major LAN events boasting a $2 million pool.

Year Six introduces roster transfer windows and new match requirements for stronger competitive integrity.

Registration for the ALGS Online Open is live, giving aspiring teams a clear path to the Pro League.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment shared new details about what's coming for Apex Legends Global Series in Year Six, which is steadily approaching. The competition will kick off in late February and run under a new setup, with some tweaks to the formatting and scheduling, culminating in the Championship event in Sapporo, Japan. We have some details and a couple of quotes from organizers below, as you can find more details on their website.

Apex Legends Global Series – Year Six

A Global LAN Circuit: ALGS Year 6 will be headlined by three major international stops: the Split 1 Playoffs at the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Split 2 Playoffs in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the capstone Championship returning to Sapporo, Japan, next winter.

$7 Million USD in Total Prizing Up for Grabs: With a total of $7 million USD on the line across ALGS Year 6, the stakes are higher than ever. Each of the three major LANs will now carry a massive $2 million USD prize pool each.

Enhanced Pro Stability & Competitive Integrity: In an effort to support more stability for fans and esports organizations, Year 6 will introduce official roster transfer windows and a 12-match minimum requirement for players to earn Championship Points. These changes are designed to reward consistent performance and prevent mid-season roster volatility.

Gameplay Parity Updates: Legend Bans – a fan-favorite strategic element – will be expanded to the Challenger Circuit to align the amateur experience with the Pro League.

The Path to Pro is Now Open: Registration is officially live for the ALGS Online Open (formerly known as Preseason Qualifiers). This provides a grassroots opportunity for up-and-coming squads to test their skills and qualify for the Pro League, maintaining the "open format" backbone of the series.

"Celebrating the game's anniversary and the year ahead is shaping up to be one of the most exciting chapters yet for Apex Legends and the ALGS," said Daniel Suarez, Studio General Manager at Respawn. "Competitive play is deeply woven into Apex's DNA, and this year's ALGS roadmap reflects our continued investment in building a global ecosystem that empowers players, celebrates our community, and showcases the highest levels of competitive skill."

"This roadmap clearly reflects that we're investing in the long-term future of the ALGS," said Monica Dinsmore, Head of Esports at EA. "By expanding competition, increasing prizing, and showing up in key regions around the world, we're building an ecosystem that brings players and fans closer together, fuels deeper loyalty, and creates a stronger, more transparent competitive pathway."

