Dragon Ball Super Introduces Son Gohan Rares: Android Terror

There is a special new rarity coming to Dragon Ball Super Card Game in the next set. Fighter's Ambition, the second set of the current Zenkai Series block, has added SGRs to the mix: Son Gohan Rares. These cards, rendered in red foil, showcase major moments from the history of Son Gohan in honor of his ascension on the latest film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition's Son Gohan Rares will trace the young warrior's story from his first appearance all the way to his Super Hero story. Today, let's take a look at the third SGR from Fighter's Ambition.

When I first heard of Son Gohan Rares and how they would depict the character's history over a series of cards, this right here was the card I was waiting for. Gohan's defining moment comes at the climax of the Cell Saga when Goku places the fate of the world in Gohan's hands, having seen a glimpse of his hidden power. During Gohan's battle with Cell, Cell brutally crushes Android 16's head as the android pleas with Gohan to save the world that teems with nature and innocent beings. The pure evil that Cell displays pushes Gohan to ascend, unlocking the Super Saiyan 2 transformation for the first time in the series as seen on the card. Though the battle has many twists and turns, Super Saiyan 2 Gohan ends up taking out Super Perfect Cell and saving the world.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.