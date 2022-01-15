Project Haven Show Off Gameplay In Latest Teaser Video

Indie developer Code Three Fifty One has released a new teaser video for Project Haven, showing off more of the gameplay. The team has slowly been rolling out updates about the game and the most recent on the list is showing off what you'll be able to do in the game. The latest video, which we have for you below, gives you a sense of how interactions and combat will play out as you command a squad in the middle of a turn-based tactics game, leading them on missions through an unpredictable environment. Enjoy watching the nearly 9 minutes worth of gameplay as we patiently wait to find out when the game will be released later on in 2022.

Set in a grid-free urban battlefield using an action point-based movement system, Project Havensees players needing to take cover using flexible stances, and aim every shot precisely using over-the-shoulder manual targeting. Each and every bullet is ballistically modelled and capable of punching a hole clean through a body. Combat in Project Haven isn't always about overwhelming force. Disarm your enemies by shooting the gun from their hands, then close the distance for a melee attack. Use an advanced stealth system to avoid enemy lines of sight and deliver a silent takedown from the rear, or use armor-piercing rounds to punch through solid walls for the ultimate in surprise attacks. Develop your tactics, upgrade your squad and customize your arsenal to become the city's deadliest, most efficient merc crew for hire. The latest video sees the Steel Dragons reach a key subway station, only to find they've been ambushed by several Brotherhood goons. Shot to highlight the game's tactical depth, players also get to see the process behind its deep combat and the depth of options available in how to approach each encounter.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Project Haven | Gameplay Walkthrough (https://youtu.be/8dplMsafbqs)