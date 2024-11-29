Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, NetEase Games | Tagged: Naked Rain, Project Mugen

Project Mugen Receives Proper Title Ananta With New Trailer

After over a year of being in development, NetEase Games have released a new trailer for Project Mugen, and given it the name Ananta

Article Summary NetEase Games unveils Project Mugen's new title, Ananta, with a fresh trailer after a year of suspense.

Ananta immerses players as Espers in an open-world, urban landscape filled with supernatural elements.

Engage in dynamic, team-based combat and explore vibrant cityscapes in Project Mugen's unique setting.

Experience Ananta's stunning visuals, fast-paced traversal, and unlock the mysteries threatening human balance.

NetEase Games has finally released a new trailer for Project Mugen, as they have finally given the game a name to be known as Ananta. The last time we wrote about this game was back in September 2023, which shows you how deep the game is in development, that we barely got a new trailer for it 14 months later. As you can see above, the trailer doesn't last that long and doesn't show much of anything off, but it's proof the game is still being worked on. Enjoy it, for what it's worth, as we're still waiting on testing and details, which are set to be revealed next week.

Ananta

In a world reminiscent of Earth, where urban legends become reality and humans coexist with the supernatural, players step into the role of an Esper, known as the "Infinite Trigger." This top investigator navigates through vibrant cities, confronting anomalies and supernatural occurrences that threaten the balance of this unique urban paradise. Along the journey, players will team up with various Espers, each with their own stories, to tackle the Chaos endangering humanity. Dive deep into the mysteries, explore city life, and forge unforgettable memories with your companions. As players navigate through the game, they'll embark on a quest to recover lost memories, confront challenges in various distinct cities, and work to unlock the key to saving the world.

Urban, Open-World Setting: Explore a vast map that delivers a rich city life experience. From neon-lit nightlife to serene parks, every corner of the city holds a story. Engage in open exploration, scaling skyscrapers, diving into subways, and interacting with a dynamic environment that reacts to your every move.

Explore a vast map that delivers a rich city life experience. From neon-lit nightlife to serene parks, every corner of the city holds a story. Engage in open exploration, scaling skyscrapers, diving into subways, and interacting with a dynamic environment that reacts to your every move. Unique Combat Experience: Engage in team-based combat with four characters, each having different attributes that synergize with each other. Utilize environmental objects in battle and make use of the urban terrain to deal with monsters in various ways.

Engage in team-based combat with four characters, each having different attributes that synergize with each other. Utilize environmental objects in battle and make use of the urban terrain to deal with monsters in various ways. Captivating Artistic Style: Project Mugen is more than a game; it's a visual journey. The art direction, a blend of modern aesthetics with ethereal touches, promises to captivate players at every turn.

Project Mugen is more than a game; it's a visual journey. The art direction, a blend of modern aesthetics with ethereal touches, promises to captivate players at every turn. Fast-Paced Traversal and Vehicles: Every character has a basic movement skill such as parkour, swinging, or wall-climbing. Some characters also have a unique travel ability based on their individual identity, like riding a special war hammer. Players can also intercept and ride vehicles like cars in the city.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!