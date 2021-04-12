PS3 Patches No Longer Downloading Ahead Of Shutdown

Sony Interactive Entertainment appears to have taken the next step to fully shutting down all things PS3 this year. The news is coming from the PSN Profiles forum, which has been monitoring different aspects of what Sony has been doing with all of their old hardware when it comes to phasing things out. A recent post noted that over 30 different titles have ceased sending out patches that had already been approved and fixed issues with that game on the console. The majority of them being second and third-party titles. Depending on the game, this can affect whether or not its actually playable at this point as some of those patches essentially change an entire game's makeup or repair issues that needed to be corrected at launch. In other cases, it means you won't be able to play certain aspects of it or even gain the trophies for completing elements of the game.

It really shouldn't come as a shock to anyone who currently owns a PS3 as Sony is on the way to shuttering anything remotely connected to the console this year. As of right now, the plan for the company is to shut down both the PS3 and PSP online marketplaces on July 2nd, 2021. Shortly thereafter, they will be doing the same thing to the PS Vita store on August 27th, 2021. Once that takes place e, the only way you're going to be able to access anything digitally is through ROM hacks and third-party online shops that cater specifically to selling mods of titles that you can no longer purchase. However, as long as you remain a subscriber to the PSN, you can still re-download and play previously purchased games and PS+ titles, so you're not completely out of the loop on things you own.