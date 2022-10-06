PUBG: Battleground Releases New Details To 20.1 Update

Krafton Inc. has provided the complete details of the next patch for PUBG: Battlegrounds, including changes to the gunplay. Strangely enough, this update (Patch 20.1) seems to have a lot more changes coming to the game than the last one. However, many of these changes are messing with the mechanics and the meta than the actual addition of content. So those of you who are used to firing weapons a certain way are in for a lot of changes. We have all the notes from the team down below as well as the introduction video to the update, as it will go into effect on October 11th.

PUBG: Battleground Gunplay Updates

Weapon Attachments: Due to the Vertical Foregrip dominating the battlegrounds as the choice grip slot attachment, Update 20.1 will deliver changes to the Thumbgrip, Angled Foregrip, Halfgrip, Vertical Foregrip and Lightweight Grip. Please visit the patch notes for the comprehensive list of changes made to the grip attachments.

There are many advantages to using a vehicle in PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS and while using vehicles to fight enemies has several advantages, the team has conducted several tests and poured over player feedback to reduce one-sided engagements between vehicles and on-foot players.

There are many advantages to using a vehicle in PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS and while using vehicles to fight enemies has several advantages, the team has conducted several tests and poured over player feedback to reduce one-sided engagements between vehicles and on-foot players. Driver's Seat: When Update 20.1 goes live, players driving a vehicle in the driver's seat will have their handgun reload animation canceled if the player controls the vehicle's steering wheel. Handguns' reload duration will also increase by approximately 50%, along with the recoil increasing by approximately 20% for PC users.

Weapon recoil will increase to 20% for PC users.

Weapon recoil will increase to 20% for PC users. Weapon Scopes: In order to combat the usefulness of full-automatic ARs, the 8x and 15x Scopes are now available to be attached to the M16A4 and Mk47 Mutant. The 4x Scope will also receive three additional reticle types for players to freely select and use their preferred type.

World & Map Updates

PUBG Global Championship 2022: To celebrate this year's PUBG Global Championship (PGC), Esports objects such as flags, billboards, and building decorations will be scattered throughout Erangel, Taego, and Miramar! Be sure to tune into PGC 2022 starting on Nov. 1.

To celebrate this year's PUBG Global Championship (PGC), Esports objects such as flags, billboards, and building decorations will be scattered throughout Erangel, Taego, and Miramar! Be sure to tune into PGC 2022 starting on Nov. 1. Blue Zone: Due to players appearing to be eliminated from competition more often in the Blue Zone in Deston compared to other maps, the radius rate and start delay of the Blue Zone have been increased for the first phase. The second phase will see an increase to the radius, as well as the damage magnifier per distance. The Jammer Pack has also been adjusted for Miramar, Karakin, Haven, and Deston with increasing the damage done to the Jammer Pack by the Blue Zone.

Quality-of-Life Adjustments

Carry Feature: The Carry feature can now be used or canceled with the Limited Interact keys. Several bug fixes and improvements have also been made when using the Carry feature during certain situations.

The Carry feature can now be used or canceled with the Limited Interact keys. Several bug fixes and improvements have also been made when using the Carry feature during certain situations. Screen Ping Marker: The Screen Ping Marker will now appear more transparent the closer a player or weapon crosshair is to the marker. The Marker will now be available in Ranked matches and disappears after 30 seconds.

Radio Message: New Inventory-related Radio Messages will come with Update 20.1. Players will now be able to alert teammates about the number of a certain item in their vicinity or inventory, as well as alert members if a player has a certain scope equipped or needs a specific item, attachment, or weapon.

Ranked Season 20

Ranked Season: Update 20.1 introduces a new ranked season, meaning all rewards earned during Ranked Season 19 will be automatically added to players' inventory once Ranked Season 20 begins. Once Season 19 is over, and the server undergoes maintenance, every reward, but the Parachute Skin and Medal will be removed from players' Edit Profile page.