PUBG: Battlegrounds Releases Update 21.2 This Week The latest update for PUBG: Battlegrounds brings in several updates to two different maps and some new options in training.

Krafton Inc. has released a new update for PUBG: Battlegrounds this week, as players can five into the Update 21.2 content right now. The update primarily brings in new updates to two different maps as players will see changes in Vikendi and Sanhok, as well as some new content for the training portion of the game. We got the dev notes below and you can read more about the full patch notes on the game's website.

Vikendi World Updates

Mother Nature is back wreaking havoc upon Vikendi once again. With the 21.2 Update, players may find themselves face-to-face with the Blizzard Zone. Once players enter the Blizzard Zone they will find themselves moving slower, receiving consistent damage per second, hindered sight and sound, and vehicles will be harder to maneuver. Secrets to Explore – Along with the Blizzard Zone comes new secrets for players to explore with Secret Rooms. These Secret Rooms are located throughout Vikendi, and players who obtain a Security Key and open the rooms will be rewarded with various high-tier items.

Along with the Blizzard Zone comes new secrets for players to explore with Secret Rooms. These Secret Rooms are located throughout Vikendi, and players who obtain a Security Key and open the rooms will be rewarded with various high-tier items. Open for Repairs – Additionally, Repair Kits are coming exclusively to Vikendi! If players find their armor, helmet or vehicle has been damaged throughout the match, they can use the new Repair Kits. Helmet and Armor Repair Kits will repair them to full health, while the Mechanic's Toolbox repairs 500 health for vehicles and can only be used while inside the vehicle.

Care Packages for All – Finally, Multidrops are set to arrive in Vikendi! Similar to Taego, multiple care packages holding high-tier weapons, armor, consumables, and more will randomly drop throughout matches.'

PUBG: Battlegrounds – Sanhok World Updates

Following player feedback, numerous changes are coming to Sanhok. First, Ascenders have been added to Cave and rock mountains, and Ascender attachments will be provided as starting items for players. Additional bridges connecting the northwest island to Bootcamp and Ruins have been added for easier travel across the map. The water area around Ruins has also been made deeper for players to swim across. Finally, sand terrain has been added to certain areas for easier traversing.

Winning Matters, Even in Training

The Arena was recently introduced in a previous patch to Survivors for the Training Mode. Now players can showcase their dominance over friends or rivals with the win streak! Winning streaks in the Arena will be recorded after the live server update and a tied result will not affect a streaks progress.